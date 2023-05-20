Entertainment

Cannes: Meet Romain Gavras, filmmaker who debuted alongside Dua Lipa

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 20, 2023, 06:55 pm 3 min read

Everything to know about Dua Lipa's rumoured boyfriend French filmmaker Romain Gavras

Pop star Dua Lipa made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, stealing the spotlight not only for her glamorous avatar but also for her public appearance with her rumored boyfriend, Romain Gavras. The two were photographed embracing each other at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers). As their relationship stirred significant buzz, here's everything about Gavras.

Why does this story matter?

Putting an end to months of speculation and low-key sightings, it seems that Lipa's relationship with Gavras has taken a significant step forward, as their debut together at Cannes further solidified their status as a couple.

Dressed glamorous in a striking black asymmetrical gown designed by Hedi Slimane for Celine, Lipa turned heads with cutout details accentuating the bodice and a boldly thigh-high slit.

Take a look at Lipa-Garvas pictures from Cannes

Who is Gavras, new love interest in Lipa's life

Gavras is a French director who is the son of Greek-French filmmaker Costa Gavras. To recall, he sat on the director's chair for the 2012 iconic music video for M.I.A's Bad Girls, featuring exhilarating car stunts set against the backdrop of the Moroccan desert. In addition, he also helmed the controversial video of M.I.A's Born Free, which depicted a fictional genocide of red-haired individuals.

Gavras most recently directed Netflix action-thriller 'Athena'

In recent times, the French filmmaker has shifted his focus toward feature films. He most recently directed the Netflix action-thriller Athena, released in 2022, which went on to compete at the esteemed Venice International Film Festival. Moreover, Gavras showcased his versatility in 2018 with the comedy film The World is Yours which earned a César Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress—French actor Isabelle Adjani.

Gavras made mark in commercials, too

While Gavras may be most recognized in the US for his music videos, he also garnered attention in the realm of commercials, too. Notably, he has directed fragrance advertisements for brands like Louis Vuitton, featuring Hollywood actor Emma Stone, and Dior, starring Charlize Theron. In addition, in 2013, the filmmaker was nominated twice for a Grammy in the Best Short Form Music Video category.

Couple was first spotted leaving party in London

The Levitating singer sparked speculation about her relationship with the filmmaker when they were first seen together leaving a party in London in February, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Reportedly, the two were again spotted holding hands during the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week the same month. Further fueling the rumors, they were again seen leaving a BAFTA afterparty together a few days later.

Earlier, Gavras dated singer-songwriter Rita Ora

Earlier, Gavras reportedly dated singer-songwriter Rita Ora. According to the Daily Mail, they were together for six months before parting ways in March 2021. "Rita and Romain split up months ago because of difficulties with their respective work commitments. They remain close friends," said a spokesperson for Garvas at the time of the breakup. Meanwhile, Lipa's last relationship was with model Anwar Hadid.