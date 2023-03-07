Entertainment

Spain is the Country of Honor at Cannes 2023

Spain is the Country of Honor at Cannes 2023

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 05:34 pm 1 min read

Spain is the Country of Honor at Cannes Film Market

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most coveted film festivals in the world and the Marche du Film has announced Spain as the Country of Honor for the upcoming edition. The 76th Festival de Cannes will take place from May 16-24. The festival started the Country of Honor in 2022 and India was the first country to receive the honor.

Details about the upcoming Cannes Film Market

The Marche du Film will be working in collaboration with ICEX Spain Trade & Investment and the Institute of Cinematography & Audiovisual Arts. They will be working on showcasing Spanish content ranging from cinema to animation to extended reality to documentary. This would be a huge benefit for the Spanish film industry considering the stellar work they have been doing in the recent past.

Twitter Post