Business

Know everything about Bill Gates's girlfriend Paula Hurd

Know everything about Bill Gates's girlfriend Paula Hurd

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 09, 2023, 11:23 am 2 min read

Bill Gates is dating again! He was spotted with new girlfriend Paula Hurd multiple times recently

American business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates is making headlines again and this time it is not related to cracking multi-million dollar deals, but it's about finding new love! Reportedly, the Microsoft co-founder is in a new relationship with Paula Hurd, the widow of Mark Hurd, the late co-CEO of Oracle and the former head of Hewlett-Packard. Scroll through to know everything about Hurd.

Why does this story matter?

The 67-year-old businessman was recently spotted with Hurd, during the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open in January.

The photograph was widely circulated, and reportedly, the two of them had been spotted quite often at other sporting events in the past too.

Notably, the news about their relationship started during rounds two years after Gates announced his divorce from Melinda French Gates.

Hurd pursued career in sales, alliance management

For nearly 30 years, Hurd was married to the co-CEO of Oracle, until his death in 2019. Her bio on Baylor University's website reads that Hurd is a 1984 graduate of the University of Texas, Austin with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. After college, she pursued a career in sales and alliance management at the software company National Cash Register (NCR).

Hurd works as event organizer

Currently, according to her LinkedIn bio, Hurd works as a developer and organizer of a wide range of memorable event experiences for personal, corporate, and charitable occasions. According to PEOPLE magazine, a source close to the couple has revealed that although people are aware of Gates and Hurd's relationship, she hasn't met his three children—Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe—yet.

Hurd is a philanthropist just like Gates

It is pertinent to note that Hurd and her late husband were extensively involved in making contributions to various causes, and have led numerous fundraising campaigns over the years. Reportedly, Hurd has helped Baylor University's "Give Light Campaign" reach its $1B mark with a generous $7M donation in the year 2021, and the school will open a welcome center named after the couple.