Here's how to come out of a toxic relationship

If you always feel drained, abused, and unhappy in a relationship for a consistent period of time, then it's becoming toxic for you and it's high time to end things with your partner and take care of your mental health. Toxic relationships often lack support, and communication and involve patterns of disrespect. Here's how to come out of a toxic relationship and be happy.

You should have a strong support system

Toxic relationships can drain you emotionally and make you feel depressed. Leaving a toxic relationship will require you to be strong and always surround yourself with trusted friends and family who will make the move-on process easier and less painful. According to research, support from friends and family during difficult times reduces psychological stress. So, talk your heart out to them.

Stay firm with your decision

Your toxic partner might try to woo or gaslight you with sweet words but you should remain strong and be firm with your decision of ending the relationship. Try to notice the red flags and stop investing time, emotions, and money in them. If you get back to them, you will experience their toxic behavior once again which will affect you mentally.

Cut off contact with them completely

If you want to come out of a toxic relationship, cut off contact with your partner after ending the connection. Remember, if you keep in touch with them, they will lure you back in through emotional blackmail or manipulation. Do not try to be friends, and unfollow them on social media. This will help you stop thinking about them and move on in life.

Practice self-care

Surround yourself with positivity and practice self-care to heal and keep negative emotions at bay. You can get back to some of your old hobbies like painting or doodling to boost your self-esteem. Engage in activities that you value like yoga or dancing and exercise every day to stay active and rejuvenated. You can also go for a morning walk daily with your friend.

Write about your feelings and emotions

Maintain a journal and write about your feelings and emotions in it to vent out. Initially, you might find it difficult to focus on writing and feel anxious, upset, or scared while expressing your emotions. However, after a few weeks, you will notice the change and feel light. It will improve your well-being and mood while boosting your immune system.