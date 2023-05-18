Entertainment

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' teaser: Kiara-Kartik play passionate lovers in musical-drama

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' teaser: Kiara-Kartik play passionate lovers in musical-drama

Written by Isha Sharma May 18, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha's teaser is out. The film will release on June 29

The upcoming Hindi romantic/musical drama Satyaprem Ki Katha has been in the news for a long time due to its genre and the lead cast: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Now, ahead of the film's theatrical premiere on June 29, the makers have invited us into Satyaprem and Katha's world through a brief teaser. Satyaprem Ki Katha has been helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

Why does this story matter?

Advani and Aaryan were earlier seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and their pairing might be Satyaprem Ki Katha's USP, too.

Moreover, Vidwans is known for the National Award-winning drama Anandi Gopal, which makes Satyaprem Ki Katha worth keeping an eye out for.

It also marks a change from the films dominating theaters contemporarily (larger-than-life cinema), and its story might click with the audience.

A regular love story, but possibly an emotional core

The teaser, shot amidst several picturesque backgrounds, chronicles their love story—from their trips in the mountains to their moments of fun to their marriage in the presence of their families. However, in one scene, we also see them shedding tears, pointing toward a possible conflict or emotional core of the love story. The makers have called the drama the "musical romance of the year."

Here's more about the cast and crew

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has bankrolled the musical love story. The film was earlier called Satyanarayan Ki Katha, but its title was later changed owing to some backlash. The upcoming drama reportedly also stars Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, and Supriya Pathak. The story has been penned by Karan Shrikant Sharma (Mind the Malhotras) while the music is reportedly by Payal Dev and Tanishk Bagchi.

Where else will we see the two actors?

Both Aaryan and Advani have a slate of films lined up ahead of them. Aaryan will be headlining two big franchises in the coming months: Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He has also been roped in by Kabir Khan for a film based on a true story. Advani's next big project, on the other hand, is Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan.