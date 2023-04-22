Entertainment

'Music School' obtains rights for 'The Sound of Music' songs

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 22, 2023, 06:29 pm 2 min read

The makers of the upcoming Telugu and Hindi bilingual film Music School have acquired the rights for three songs from the iconic 1959 Broadway musical, The Sound of Music, reported Variety. The music in it was composed by Richard Rodgers, and the lyrics were penned by Oscar Hammerstein II. Meanwhile, Music School is written and directed by Indian civil service officer-turned-filmmaker Paparao Biyyala.

3 songs obtained for 'Music School'

For the upcoming film, a total of three songs have been obtained from The Sound of Music. Reportedly, the list of songs includes Do Re Mi, So Long Farewell, and Sixteen Going on Seventeen. Notably, veteran Indian composer and multi-hyphenate personality Ilaiyaraaja took the responsibility of recreating the songs along with the London Philharmonic Orchestra to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

'Music School': What is it about?

The upcoming musical film—being made in Hindi and Telugu alongside a dubbed Tamil version—will emphasize how society, parents, and teachers have increased academic pressure on students. As per reports, Music School will have a total of 11 songs. While some songs are choreographed by the UK's Adam Murray, the others are choreographed by veteran Indian choreographers like Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundaram.

Meet cast, team behind 'Music School'

Bankrolled by Yamini Films, Music School stars Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj in the lead, besides debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in pivotal roles. The grandeur of the movie has been captured by ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans. PVR Pictures will launch its Hindi version and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will release the Telugu and Tamil versions on May 12.

'Music School' marks debut of Biyyala as writer-director

Biyyala is a former IAS officer with a passion for filmmaking and is set to make his debut as a writer and director with Music School. When the first-look poster of the film was released in March, Biyyala stated in an interaction with ETimes, "Though it is serious subject, I have attempted to tell the story in entertaining way through a truly musical format."