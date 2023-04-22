Entertainment

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' teases MCU's first F-bomb

Every time Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) dodged cuss words so far

Ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5), the makers dropped a new clip that's causing quite a stir! Actor Chris Pratt—who plays Star-Lord—became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character to use the F-word onscreen. As this marks a significant departure from MCU's approach to foul language, we reflect on how Marvel has dodged cuss words so far.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

In the second installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Guardians confront Peter Quill's father, Ego. In the climax scene, Rocket Raccoon urges Yondu to leave, but the latter chooses to stay behind and help Quill defeat Ego. Groot says, "I am Groot" to Yondu, and Rocket tearfully translates, "He says, 'Welcome to the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy." Only Rocket didn't use "frickin'."

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Peter Parker can't catch a break in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Despite facing setbacks like getting his suit confiscated by Tony Stark, Parker sets off to battle his homecoming date's father with minimal resources. In the climax, as he triumphantly takes his Spider-Man mask off after taking down the illegal arms dealer, Aunt May catches him and exclaims, "What the fu-!" before the credits roll.

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Remember the scene from Avengers: Infinity War when Thor confides in Rocket about losing everything—home, hammer, and eye? After hearing Thor, Rocket offers him a bionic eye, which Thor immediately inserts, and Rocket responds, "I would've washed that. The only way I could sneak it off Contraxia was up my—." Just before uttering the cuss word, he gets distracted by the control panel's noise.

When Marvel dodged cuss word by Samuel L Jackson

Let's take you back to Avengers: Infinity War again, specifically to the scene where Thanos succeeds in collecting all six Infinity Stones and carries out "The Snap," which destroys half the life in the universe. In the post-credits scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) witnesses people disintegrating into dust. As he attempts to retrieve Captain Marvel's communicator, he begins to vanish and laments, "Motherf-."

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

In 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang played by Paul Rudd and his superhero partner Hope Pym (Evangeline Lilly) sneak into the antagonist Ghost's place while she appears to be asleep in her stabilization chamber. In the following scene, when Hope's eyes are drawn to an empty chamber, she utters "Oh shi-!" before she is cut off by Ghost—who punches her from behind.