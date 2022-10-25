Entertainment

Which movies are coming up next in Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 25, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the five upcoming Marvel movies

As Marvel geeks, it is our duty to keep ourselves updated and spread the word, whenever there's an update about movies of the franchise. But when we all are familiar with all the updates, and waiting for more, we tend to count the movies that are coming up and keep up with the release schedule. Here are five Marvel films that are coming up.

#1 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - November 11, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has locked its premiere date as November 11, 2022, and it's a part of MCU's Phase IV. Ryan Coogler is at the helm of the movie, which will be led by Letitia Wright who will play the central character Shuri. To note, after Chadwick Boseman's demise, the makers have made it clear that his character T'Challa will not be recast.

#2 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' - February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is eyeing release on February 17, 2023, and needless to say, anticipation is already high on the threequel. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have been confirmed to resume playing the lead roles of Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, respectively. Ant-Man 3 will also mark the beginning of MCU's Phase V. Peyton Reed will resume his directorial duties.

#3 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' - May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit the marquee on May 5, 2023, six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Starring Chris Pratt, the movie is directed by James Gunn. The filmmaker was initially fired by MCU after he made an inappropriate comment on Twitter. But later he was rehired after his fans and colleagues offered him support.

#4 'The Marvels' - July 28, 2023

After Disney announced a reschedule in the release order of Phase IV for the MCU, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel was pushed to July 28, 2023. Brie Larson will resume her role as Carol Danvers and the events will follow after the end of Avengers: Endgame. Nia DaCosta is at the helm. Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) play supporting roles.

#5 'Captain America: New World Order' - May 3, 2024

Captain America: New World Order will have Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) holding the Captain's shield as the new Captain America. The film is slated for release on May 3, 2024. Julius Onah, famed for The Cloverfield Paradox is at the helm. Not much has been revealed about the movie, but updates are expected after Phase V gets kickstarted.