'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay-Tiger starrer's teaser release date out

By Aikantik Bag 01:05 pm Jan 19, 202401:05 pm

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is slated for Eid 2024 release

Get ready for an adrenaline rush as the much-awaited teaser for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is coming. The upcoming actioner, produced by Pooja Entertainment, is in the buzz as it'll showcase two bonafide action heroes of two generations sharing screen. As per Pinkvilla, the teaser is set to premiere on January 24. This clip will also be featured alongside the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter during the Republic Day 2024 celebrations.

More about the upcoming teaser

Word on the street is that both Kumar and Shroff will be seen in never-before-seen avatars in the upcoming teaser. However, there's no news yet on the look of the film's antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The source stated, "It's a sleek teaser, and the ones who have seen it are surprised with the look and feel of the world that the makers have created. It's grand on scale and production values, with larger-than-life presentation of the two protagonists."

Cast and crew of the film

Reportedly, the teaser will be of 100 seconds and is slated for Eid 2024 release. The project is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under their Pooja Entertainment banner. The cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. The music is helmed by Vishal Mishra.