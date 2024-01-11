Box office collection: 'Dunki' is on autopilot mode

Shah Rukh Khan is a bonafide superstar and the actor experienced a helluva 2023 with back to back three superhit films. The recently released Dunki has been performing a bit slower than the others but has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 450 crore mark globally. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. It has been quite stable on weekdays.

Aiming for Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 1.35 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 220.72 crore in India. The makers will aim to maximize collection on the weekend as it marks the Sankranti. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

