OTT: Rajveer Deol's 'Dono' is streaming now

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Rajveer Deol's 'Dono' is streaming now

By Aikantik Bag 10:47 pm Dec 29, 202310:47 pm

'Dono' is streaming now

Superstar Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon daughter's Paloma Dhillon made their debut with the romantic drama titled Dono. After a disastrous run at the box office, the movie is streaming now on ZEE5 as it aims for another shelf life. The film is directed by debutant Avnish Barjatya, son of Sooraj Barjatya. Can the holy trinity of star kids' efforts be saved by OTT? Only time will tell.

2/3

Plotline and cast of the film

Set during a destination wedding, Dono follows the relationship between Dev Saraf (played by Rajveer) and Meghna (played by Paloma). Dev, preoccupied with his Bengaluru start-up, attends his longtime crush's wedding for closure. There, he meets Meghna, who recently ended her relationship with the groom's best friend. Amid the wedding festivities, the two form a strong bond as they navigate their emotions. The cast includes Kanikka Kapur, Rohan Khurana, Aditya Nanda, and Manik Papneja, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post