Rajveer Deol-Paloma's 'Dono' trailer offers nothing new; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023 | 04:48 pm 1 min read

'Dono' trailer is out

Rajshri Productions is venturing into a true-blue rom-com after 34 years! Yes, after Maine Pyar Kiya, the production house is set to bankroll Dono starring Rajveer Deol (Sunny Deol's son), and Paloma (Poonam Dhillon's daughter). The movie is helmed by Avnish Barjatya (son of Sooraj Barjatya), hence this film is a launchpad for three star kids. The makers have dropped the trailer and it promises the same age-old story of two heartbroken strangers falling in love at a wedding.

Release date and other details

The film gives a flavor of Peter John Hogan's My Best Friend's Wedding. The trailer does not offer anything new and both Rajveer and Paloma fail to captivate viewers. Dono can be saved only by two things—Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's music and Rajshri Productions's loyal fan base. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on October 5.

