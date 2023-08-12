'Gadar 2': Decoding Sunny Deol starrer's formula behind monstrous opening

Written by Isha Sharma August 12, 2023 | 01:17 pm 2 min read

Why is 'Gadar 2' roaring in theaters? We explain

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer action drama Gadar 2 has set the cash registers ringing upon its arrival in theaters on Friday. Despite clashing with Jailer and Oh My God 2, it has taken the box office by storm and registered an opening of a mammoth Rs. 40cr—2023's second-biggest Bollywood opener after Pathaan﻿. Here's what led to Gadar 2's jaw-dropping opening?

Nothing sells like nostalgia!

Nothing sells like nostalgia, franchise factor, and the reprised versions of classic soundtracks! People had been awaiting this day for over two decades since Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), which was also a mammoth commercial success despite being written off by critics. History seems to be repeating itself, considering Gadar 2 courted mixed reviews, but discouraging critiques are not tied to the BO numbers.

Reminds audience of Deol's charismatic action-hero run

Deol once fronted several Hindi films as a leading action hero and had a glorious critical and commercial run in the 1980s and the 1990s. Some of the films where he showcased his prowess were Ghayal, Ghatak, Ziddi, Border, Indian, Arjun Pandit, and Champion, among others. Gadar 2 swoops people back in time—being a reminder of the era that once was.

Patriotic flavor, nationalism? Secret sauce for success

The reception of nationalistic films has repeatedly proved that there is truly nothing like patriotic fervor. With Independence Day upon us, patriotic sentiments are running high as is. Gadar 2 has encashed upon it smartly by redefining the story of Tara Singh, one of the pioneering patriotic figures of Hindi cinema. Even after 22 years, he still resonates with the viewers and how!

Hold in mass belts of India

Trade experts opine that Gadar 2 might not be the first choice of cine-goers in multiplexes in urban parts of India (who might prefer RRKPK or OMG 2), but it has an undeniable hold in the mass belts. In fact, on Friday, some videos did rounds on Twitter that showed people thronging theaters in trucks and tractors—such is the unparalleled mania Gadar has constructed!

