#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story's journey is a cakewalk

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 12:06 pm 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is a prime example of how controversies act as fuel for a film. Ever since its announcement, it has been in the buzz for the longest time and mostly due to controversies. The film is garnering a huge box office collection, despite being banned in a few states. It received mixed reviews from critics but has been appreciated by viewers.

Aiming the Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie raked in Rs. 10.3 crore on Monday (early estimates). Overall, it earned Rs. 147.04 crore. It has passed the Monday test and it seems to rake in huge in the coming days. The cast is headlined by Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, and Yogita Bihani. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

