Onir's 'Pine Cone' to premiere at KMIFF 2023; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 11:30 am 1 min read

'Pine Cone' to premiere at KMIFF 2023

Filmmaker Onir is known for his hard-hitting films. The director has been in the news for being a vocal LGBTQ+ figure and is known for his adept storytelling. The director's upcoming film titled Pine Cone is slated to premiere at the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival on June 7, 2023. Onir confirmed the same on his social media too.

Onir's take on the film

The story revolves around three decades of the character's life. In an interview with NewsBytes, Onir emphasized that instead of looking for acceptance through his films, now he wants to tell queer tales with pride. He also stated that Pine Cone was made when he was angry after the Narendra Modi government denied a NOC for his film We Are.

