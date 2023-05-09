Entertainment

'The Kerala Story': Yogi Adityanath declares film tax-free in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath declares Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

The controversy surrounding Sudipto Sen's recently released film, The Kerala Story, featuring Adah Sharma in the lead, continues to make headlines. Despite a massive backlash from certain sections, the movie has found support from some quarters, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, the UP government announced its decision to make the film tax-free in the state.

Move comes after Madhya Pradesh made film tax-free

"The Kerala Story will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Hindi on Tuesday. Notably, UP has become the second state to declare the film tax-free after Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the same announcement on Saturday. Moreover, Adityanath might watch TKS at a special screening to be organized at Lok Bhawan, the CM's Secretariat said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal banned 'TKS' to maintain peace

The development comes a day after CM Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal government banned Sen's film, citing "maintenance of peace" as the primary reason in the state. Notably, West Bengal became the first state to place a ban on the screening of TKS officially. Reacting to this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, said that they would explore legal options against the ban.

Recently, crew member received threatening message

Amid the controversy, a TKS crew member reportedly received a threatening message from an unknown number warning them "not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story," said the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, cops have provided security to the person, but no FIR has been lodged as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

Why has film been mired in controversy?

Sen's directorial triggered massive controversy after its trailer claimed that around 32,000 missing women from Kerala were converted to Islam and made to join the terror outfit ISIS. However, after the trailer evoked protests and sharp opposition from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the makers withdrew the alleged figure. The trailer description was later changed to a "story of three women from Kerala."

Everything you need to know about 'TKS'

The film is headlined by Sharma, who is seen as Shalini Unnikrishnan/Fatima Ba, a nurse who gets kidnapped and brainwashed by terrorists. Apart from Sharma, the film also features Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in pivotal roles. The film had been under the scanner since its trailer launch; despite that, it continues to draw audiences to cinema halls in large numbers.