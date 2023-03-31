India

UP MLA shouts at contractor, scrapes off asphalt with kicks

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 04:02 pm 1 min read

The legislator from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party came to inspect the road (Photo credit: Twitter/@@Tannu10483485)

Uttar Pradesh MLA Bediram on Thursday reprimanded a road contractor for making a poor-quality road in his constituency, Ghazipur. The video of the incident, showing Bediram shouting at the contractor and scrapping off the asphalt with his shoes, is now being widely shared on social media. Reportedly, the legislator from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party came to inspect roads after receiving complaints from residents.

Road is part of 4.5 km stretch that connects Jangipur-Bahariyabad-Yusufpur

The road in UP is part of a 4.5 km stretch that connects Jangipur-Bahariyabad-Yusufpur in the Jakhanian area, per NDTV. After the incident, Bediram said, "The road was not being built according to the standard and the construction was being done in such a way that it would not last even for a year or even six months."