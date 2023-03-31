India

Aligarh: 24-year-old stabs parents to death as siblings watch

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 05:30 pm 1 min read

The incident occurred in the Zakir Nagar area of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday (Representational image)

A 24-year-old student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his parents to death at their rented house, reported Times of India. The incident occurred in the Zakir Nagar area of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The police identified the accused as Ghulamuddin, his mother as Shehzadi Begum (57), and his father as Ishaq Ali (60).

Accused used scissors, iron to kill parents

Reportedly, Ghulamuddin killed his parents with scissors and a steam iron inside a room, even as his three siblings begged him to stop. During the incident, the neighbors also gathered outside their house and pleaded with the accused to leave his parents alone. Meanwhile, someone recorded the gruesome killing and uploaded it on social media, following which the police reached the spot.

Ghulamuddin had mental problem: House owner

According to the police, Ghulamuddin had an argument with his parents over a petty issue. The house owner told the Times of India that the deceased couple was well-behaved, but the accused, their second son, was suffering from some mental problem. Furthermore, the police have recovered the murder weapons, and Ghulamuddin was sent to jail on Thursday before being produced before the local court.