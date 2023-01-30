India

Uttar Pradesh: Death penalty to Gorakhnath Temple attacker

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 30, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday awarded a death sentence to Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, convicted of attacking security personnel at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, last year. Abbasi was convicted by a Lucknow court on Saturday after being charged with attacking a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan with a sharp-edged weapon and forcibly entering the temple last year.

Why does this story matter?

The attack, which took place on April 3, 2022, shook the UP administration, especially because it occurred in CM Yogi Adityanath's home district.

According to reports, the incident took place a day before Adityanath's visit to the temple, hence calling the security establishment into question.

Notably, the police had found a terror link in the case as Abbasi was in touch with ISIS handlers.

Abbasi was convicted under IPC sections 121 and 307

According to News18, the court found Abbasi, a chemical engineer, guilty under sections 121 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a record 60-day non-stop hearing. On Saturday, the Lucknow court convicted him for assaulting a PAC jawan at the Gorakhnath Temple. Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi had said the quantum of the sentence will be announced on January 30.

ISIS link found by ATS

Abbasi allegedly swore allegiance to the terror outfit Ansar-ul-Tauheed in 2013-an ISIS affiliate, per the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). "While following the ISIS's terror ideology, Abbasi attacked in a 'lone wolf attack' style at the police personnel posted at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple and tried to snatch the rifle of the security personnel," the ATS had said.

What do we know about the incident?

On April 3, Abbasi reportedly attacked PAC jawans outside the Gorakhnath Temple with a sickle, injuring two of them. Later, videos of the incident were released which showed him waving a dagger and shouting "Allah hu Akbar" outside the temple, which is the center of the Gorakhnath mutt. A crowd present there also hurled stones at Abbasi, who eventually gets pinned down.

'Terror plot' found earlier on in the case

Initial investigation into the incident also revealed "a big conspiracy in play." Prashant Kumar, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) had said earlier that police found terror links in the attack angle. A razor-sharp weapon, laptop, PAN card, and flight ticket were recovered from Abbasi. "Our recoveries are quite sensational...we will share these with you at a later stage," Kumar had told reporters.