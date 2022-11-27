India

Kanpur horror: Teacher drills student's hand for forgetting number table

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 27, 2022, 08:59 pm 3 min read

In September, a Dalit student died of internal injuries after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher in Auraiya of Kanpur division

A teacher in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly used a power drill on the hand of a primary standard student on Thursday after he could not recite a number table, the police reportedly said. India Today identified the victim as Vivaan, a resident of the Sisamau area. He is a student of Class 5 at a school in the Kanpur division's Premnagar.

How the incident unfolded at the school

India Today, quoting Vivaan, reported the teacher, identified as Anuj, asked him to recite the multiplication table of the number two, and when he failed to do so, the teacher "drilled his hand." His fellow students, on seeing this, immediately unplugged the drill, added Vivaan. Reports said the student suffered injuries on the left hand and was sent home after giving a minor treatment.

'School in charge did not inform higher ups'

It has been alleged that Alka Tripathi, the in charge of the school, did not inform higher-ups about the incident and sent the child home without proper treatment. The incident came to light on Friday when parents reached the school, triggering an uproar. Following this, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Kanpur Nagar was informed about the incident, and he then reached the spot.

Committee formed to investigate the matter: BSA

Kanpur Nagar BSA, Surjit Kumar Singh, while speaking about the incident, said, "A committee has been formed to investigate this entire incident." "Block education officers of Prem Nagar and Shastri Nagar will investigate the matter and submit a report." Singh said that the instructor was being removed from the school and assured that "anyone found guilty would face punitive action."

'The drill might have accidentally hit the hand': Teacher

Another teacher of the school had told India Today that the teacher in question was appointed to the private school by the government to give skill training to students under some scheme. While backing action, the teacher said, the incident might have been caused by the instructor "trying to frighten the students with the machine and accidentally touched it on the boy's hand."

Third such incident in three months in Kanpur

Last September, a Dalit student died of internal injuries after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher in the Auraiya area of the Kanpur division of Uttar Pradesh. A month later, in November, another minor Dalit student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher in the Chaubepar area of Kanpur for "not bringing a plate for food from his home."

Chaubepar incident: Minor shares details