Listing England batters with Test double-centuries at Old Trafford

Scoring a century in England is no easy task, especially considering the seam-friendly pitches and conditions. However, the historic Old Trafford ground in Manchester has witnessed some remarkable performances by batters over the years. Some England batters have played knocks, which are worth remembering for ages at this venue. On this note, let's decode the Test double-centuries by England batters at Old Trafford.

#1 Ken Barrington - 256 vs Australia, 1964 Ken Barrington powered England's first innings in the 1964 Manchester game versus Australia. Arriving at number four, he joined forces with the then-skipper Ted Dexter, and the duo added 246 runs. While Dexter departed for 174, Barrington went on to smash a historic 256 off 624 balls in the drawn affair. His 256 continues to be the second-highest individual Ashes score in Manchester.

#2 Joe Root - 254 vs Pakistan, 2016 Joe Root is the only other batter on this list as he tormented Pakistan bowlers in the 2016 Manchester Test. Batting at number three, he scored 254 against in the first innings, facing 406 balls. His brilliance powered England to 589/8d. Root further scored an unbeaten 71 (48) in the second innings, as England won that match by 330 runs.