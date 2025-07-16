Mahedi Hasan surpasses 50 T20I wickets with four-fer vs SL

Bangladesh cricket team spinner Mahedi Hasan was sensational for his side in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday. Hasan picked four wickets for just 11 runs in his 4 overs, to reduced the hosts to 66/5 in the 8th over. Hasan, who also bowled a maiden, picked one wicket each across his four overs. Here are futher details.

Bowling A supreme effort from Hasan In SL's 2nd over, Hasan bowled a sharp off-break around off, which batter Kusal Perera poked at with an open bat-face and was caught at slip. Hasan bowled the 5th over and dismissed Dinesh Chandimal, who swung across the line and was caught. In the 8th over, Hasan rattled Charith Asalanka's stumps for his 3rd. He then dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the 11th over.

Wickets 2nd four-wicket haul for Hasan in T20Is Hasan conceded at 2.80 runs an over in his spell of 4/11. The spinner has surpassed 50 T20I wickets in his 58th match. He has raced to 53 wickets at 24.83. This is now his career-best spell in T20Is. It's also his 2nd T20I four-fer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasan owns 6 scalps vs Sri Lanka in 7 matches at 31.16.