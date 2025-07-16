After ₹52cr flat, Deepinder Goyal buys a private jet

LAT Aviation, a company backed by Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal , has acquired a Bombardier Global series private jet. The aircraft is parked at Delhi airport's VIP bay since June and is scheduled to fly today. Indamer MJets Airport Services and Bird Execujet Airport Services are responsible for the ground handling of this aircraft. The acquisition of a private jet by LAT Aviation comes after Goyal's purchase of a 'super-luxury' apartment in DLF's The Camellias, Gurugram. The apartment cost ₹52.3 crore.

Funds A look at Goyal's wealth As of June 2025, Goyal holds nearly 37 crore shares in Eternal, which is about 3.83% stake in the company. At current market price, this stake is worth ₹9,847 crore and takes his net worth to $1.6 billion according to Forbes data.

Flight Private jet ownership in India In India, private aircraft ownership requires registration of an Indian corporate company and obtaining a Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In recent years, government initiatives like GIFT City's aircraft leasing and financing schemes, lowered customs duties and GST for NSOPs have made private jet ownership attractive. As of 2023, India had the biggest fleet of private jets in South Asia and third largest in Asia Pacific, with more than 151 registered private jets.