Toddler dies after falling into boiling chhole—sister had died similarly 

In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old girl in Uttar Pradesh 's Sonbhadra district died after falling into a pot of boiling chhole (chickpeas) left on a burning stove. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place when the child's mother had left the kitchen for a brief period. The toddler, identified as Priya, was playing near the stove when she accidentally fell into the vessel.

Rescue efforts Circle officer confirms accidental death Upon hearing her screams, Priya's mother rushed back to the kitchen and immediately took her to a local hospital. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to a district hospital where she later succumbed. The girl's father, Shailendra, a chaat seller, informed officials that his wife was boiling chickpeas for golgappas on Friday. Duddhi circle officer Rajesh Kumar Rai confirmed that it was an accidental death.

Past incident Priya's elder sister had also died in similar incident In a heartbreaking twist, Priya's elder sister had also died in a similar incident two years ago. The elder girl had fallen into a pot of boiling daal (lentils) and succumbed to her injuries. Such incidents are not isolated cases and have occurred in different parts of the country over the years.