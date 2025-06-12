What's the story

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, reported PTI.

The 49-year-old actor arrived at the agency's office at Ballard Estate around 10:30am on Thursday.

This significant development comes after the ED conducted extensive raids related to this case on June 6.