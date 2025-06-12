Dino Morea appears before ED in Mithi River desilting case
What's the story
Bollywood actor Dino Morea has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, reported PTI.
The 49-year-old actor arrived at the agency's office at Ballard Estate around 10:30am on Thursday.
This significant development comes after the ED conducted extensive raids related to this case on June 6.
Investigation details
Morea's alleged links to the contractors
Morea's involvement in the investigation arises due to his alleged ties with contractors and officials accused of siphoning off public funds allocated for flood prevention and drainage maintenance in Mumbai.
The Mithi River desilting project, launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the 2005 floods, was aimed at improving flood control by clearing debris and maintaining the riverbed.
However, recent audits have flagged concerns over some inflated bills, fake work logs, and diversion of funds.
Legal proceedings
ED conducted raids at multiple locations
On June 6, the ED conducted raids at 15 spots across Mumbai and Kochi, such as Morea's residence.
These raids were aimed at individuals and entities associated with the contractors and officials allegedly involved in fraudulent activities linked to the desilting work.
The operation was executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency seeks to trace proceeds from alleged financial misconduct.
Previous questioning
FIR filed in ₹65.54 crore scam
In May, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed an FIR against 13 individuals, including contractors and civic officials, for a ₹65.54 crore scam linked to desilting tenders for the Mithi River awarded between 2017 and 2023.
Morea and his brother Santino were questioned by the EOW last month regarding their alleged links with middleman Ketan Kadam and another accused, Jai Joshi.
Agency action
Network of contractors, middlemen under scanner
The ED's involvement in this case comes after earlier probes raised concerns over potential financial irregularities linked to the desilting operations.
According to the ED, contractors and middlemen may be involved in filing false work completion reports to misappropriate allocated funds intended for vital infrastructure work.