ChatGPT's 'Study Mode' teaches you instead of giving instant answers

OpenAI has launched a new feature called "Study Mode" in ChatGPT , its AI-powered chatbot. The innovative tool is designed to help students develop their critical thinking skills by guiding them through questions step by step instead of giving direct answers. The feature is now available for all logged-in users on Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans.

Feature details Study Mode provides personalized feedback The Study Mode feature provides personalized feedback to users, helping them track their progress and retain knowledge. "When students engage with Study Mode, they're met with guiding questions that calibrate responses to their objective and skill level to help them build deeper understanding," OpenAI said in a statement. The company also emphasized that the new mode is meant to be interactive and engaging, not just a way for students to finish their assignments quickly.

Educational impact Addressing concerns about AI in education OpenAI noted that ChatGPT is fast becoming one of the world's most popular learning tools, with students using it for everything from solving difficult homework problems to preparing for exams and learning new concepts. However, this widespread use has also raised questions about how to ensure that the tool is used for genuine learning instead of just providing solutions without any understanding. The company hopes that Study Mode will help address these concerns.