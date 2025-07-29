Adobe Photoshop gets new AI tools to enhance your images

Adobe has unveiled a host of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its popular image editing software, Photoshop. The updates include the "Harmonize" tool, which seamlessly blends colors and lighting in photos, as well as an upgraded AI upscaling feature. The enhancements are currently available in beta mode for desktop and web users, with early access on iOS devices.

Feature details Harmonize tool and upgraded AI upscaling The Harmonize tool is designed to adjust colors, lighting, and shadows of added objects in a way that they blend seamlessly into the original photo. Meanwhile, the AI upscaling feature lets you enlarge images up to 8MP while maintaining detail. This is particularly useful for digital posts or prints where image size can be critical.

Enhanced tools Improved object remover and Content Credentials The improved object remover tool in Photoshop now cleans up scenes more precisely, avoiding any weird objects that were common with previous versions. Adobe is also adding Content Credentials, a feature that makes edits traceable and keeps things transparent. This way, users can know exactly what changes have been made to their images.