Adobe Photoshop gets new AI tools to enhance your images
What's the story
Adobe has unveiled a host of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its popular image editing software, Photoshop. The updates include the "Harmonize" tool, which seamlessly blends colors and lighting in photos, as well as an upgraded AI upscaling feature. The enhancements are currently available in beta mode for desktop and web users, with early access on iOS devices.
Feature details
Harmonize tool and upgraded AI upscaling
The Harmonize tool is designed to adjust colors, lighting, and shadows of added objects in a way that they blend seamlessly into the original photo. Meanwhile, the AI upscaling feature lets you enlarge images up to 8MP while maintaining detail. This is particularly useful for digital posts or prints where image size can be critical.
Enhanced tools
Improved object remover and Content Credentials
The improved object remover tool in Photoshop now cleans up scenes more precisely, avoiding any weird objects that were common with previous versions. Adobe is also adding Content Credentials, a feature that makes edits traceable and keeps things transparent. This way, users can know exactly what changes have been made to their images.
User influence
Features based on user feedback
The new features were developed after Adobe spoke to photographers, designers, as well as content creators about their workflow pain points. Shambhavi Kadam, Senior Director of Product Management for Photoshop, said these updates are aimed at saving time and removing friction from workflows. The goal is to automate some of the more tedious tasks in image editing processes.