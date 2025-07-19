WhatsApp will soon summarize your unread messages using AI

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to summarize chats. The tool, called Quick Recap, will give users a brief overview of unread messages in selected conversations. This way, you won't have to scroll through long threads to catch up after being away for a while. The facility is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

Enhanced functionality How the new tool will work The Quick Recap feature will allow users to summarize specific conversations. Unlike the existing message summaries that offer quick overviews of unread messages in a single chat, this new tool aims to give a more detailed summary of unread messages across multiple chats. This way, users can catch up more efficiently without having to read every single message.

Privacy protection How WhatsApp will ensure your data privacy The Quick Recap feature will use Meta AI while keeping strict privacy protections in place. Before processing, the chosen message data and request will be handled through Private Processing, a dedicated privacy-preserving environment. This way, the raw message content never leaves the secure enclave in a readable form, and neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access either the original data or generated recap.