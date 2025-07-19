Netflix is now using AI in its TV shows

Netflix has used artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time in one of its original series, El Eternauta. The move comes as part of a broader effort by the streaming giant to leverage technology and improve production efficiency. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, emphasized that AI is not just about cost-cutting but also about enhancing the quality of films and series.

Production How AI helped with a scene in El Eternauta The Argentine sci-fi series El Eternauta tells the story of survivors amid a rapid and deadly toxic snowfall. For a scene depicting a building collapse in Buenos Aires, Netflix's visual effects (VFX) artists used AI. Sarandos said this approach helped them achieve an impressive result quickly, completing the VFX sequence 10 times faster than traditional methods.

Cost efficiency AI helped fund the show Sarandos revealed that using AI tools allowed Netflix to fund El Eternauta at a much lower cost than usual for a big-budget production. He explained that the cost of special effects without AI would have been unfeasible for a show on that budget. This development comes amid fears of job cuts in the entertainment industry due to the increasing use of generative AI technology.