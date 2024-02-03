Various creative VR apps are anticipated for the Vision Pro in the near future

Apple Vision Pro gets Adobe's AI-powered services, crypto-focused metaverse app

What's the story Apple Vision Pro has debuted in the United States (US) market, accompanied by numerous app and service providers announcing their dedicated applications for the mixed-reality headset. In the latest development, Adobe has revealed that its Firefly AI and Lightroom photo editing software will be accessible as native apps on the mixed reality headset. This underscores Apple's longstanding focus on creative professionals. Separately, the wearable is set to get its first-ever crypto-focused metaverse app from a blockchain-related company, Victoria VR.

Firefly AI: App interface and features

Adobe says its new Firefly experience was specifically designed for the headset's visionOS. This enables users to create images with Firefly AI, drag them from the app window, and place them onto real or virtual-world surfaces like walls and desks, expanding the Vision Pro's creative possibilities. The app also offers basic editing tools and filters for tweaking generated images. The visionOS Firefly app's interface resembles its web-based version, where users input a text description to produce four distinct images.

Lightroom on Apple's headset

In addition to Firefly AI, Adobe's well-known Lightroom photo editing software will also be compatible with the Vision Pro. The visionOS Lightroom experience is akin to the iPad version, boasting a cleaner, simplified interface that is more user-friendly for hand gestures compared to the desktop software. While it may not outperform editing photos in Lightroom for desktop or iPad, this immersive experience could justify the Vision Pro's $3,500 price tag for some.

Crypto-focused metaverse app coming in Q2 2024

Victoria VR plans to launch its metaverse-focused app for the Vision Pro in Q2 of 2024. It promises "ultra-realistic graphics and immersive gameplay," complementing Vision Pro features. Described as an elaborate digital environment, it showcases the capabilities of Vision Pro and Web3 technology. Victoria VR's metaverse operates on its VR token, rewarding active users and stakers. Based on Ethereum's ERC-20 standard, the token ensures the redistribution of half the revenue from in-game asset sales to stakers and active metaverse participants.