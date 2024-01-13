Apple's Find My now allows users to track 32 items

Apple finally confirms increase in Find My app's item limit

Apple has revealed that users can now add up to 32 items in the Find My app on iPhones and iPads, doubling the previous limit of 16, in an updated support document. This change came with the release of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 but wasn't mentioned on Apple's website until now. The Find My app is a handy tool for users to track and locate various Apple and third-party products when they are lost or stolen.

How AirPods count in Find My app

The support document also clarifies how different AirPods models count toward the item limit. AirPods Max counts as one item, while AirPods and first-generation AirPods Pro count as two items each. Interestingly, the second-generation AirPods Pro are considered three items. This is because some AirPods earbuds and carrying cases are counted as separate items. Other products that can be tracked using the app include AirTag tracking units, certain Beats headphones, and compatible third-party products with Find My support.

Tracking locations across devices becomes more convenient

With the Find My app, users can easily track the location of the listed Apple products/accessories on a map across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. This increased item limit is great news for users, as it allows them to keep track of nearly twice the number of items than previously possible using the Find My app.