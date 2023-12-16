Apple's AirPods Pro 3 launching in 2025: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 10:38 pm Dec 16, 202310:38 pm

The new earbuds might debut sometime around September 2025

Apple is said to be developing the third-generation model of the AirPods Pro. The wearable is rumored to launch around 2025, with a range of exciting features in store. The AirPods Pro 3 is expected to have a revamped design, enhanced audio quality, hearing health improvements, and even body temperature monitoring. Also, Apple is likely to update the chipset to deliver improved processing power for the next-gen model.

Refreshed design and enhanced audio quality

Reports suggest the AirPods Pro 3 will undergo a significant design transformation, with both the earbuds and the case expected to change to accommodate new features. Apple has a history of upgrading audio quality with each AirPods release, and the AirPods Pro 3 will likely follow suit. Moreover, improvements to active noise cancellation (ANC) are anticipated, making audio quality even more critical as Apple shifts its focus to the Vision Pro headset.

Apple might integrate several hearing health features

Apple is also working on various hearing health features for its AirPods lineup. One such feature could be an integrated hearing test that plays tones and sounds to evaluate a user's hearing ability, offering easy access to hearing health feedback. If a problem is detected, Apple could advise the user to consult a doctor for further help. The tech giant is also exploring features that would enable AirPods to enhance hearing, potentially positioning them as an alternative to hearing aids.

Temperature sensor could be incorporated

Apple has been experimenting with a temperature sensor embedded in the AirPods. If implemented successfully, body temperature monitoring using the upcoming AirPods Pro model would be possible. Readings taken from inside the ear are likely to be more accurate compared to wrist-based measurements.

Faster version of H2 chipset expected

The AirPods Pro‌ 3 is anticipated to be equipped with a faster chip, surpassing the existing H2 chip found in the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. If Apple follows its established naming convention, this faster chip might be called the H3. It will play a crucial role in driving various features, including ANC, Siri, fast switching, and Adaptive EQ. The enhanced processing power of the H3 could prove pivotal for potential health-related features rumored to be integrated into the ‌upcoming AirPods Pro‌.