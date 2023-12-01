Google Messages's Custom Bubbles is something Apple's iMessage can't have

You can customize the bubble color and background for any of your conversations

Google Messages has surpassed one billion monthly active RCS users. To commemorate this milestone, the platform is unveiling exciting new features, aimed at improving user experience and personalization. Among the noteworthy additions is the introduction of Custom Bubbles, which offers Android users, the ability to customize chat bubble colors. Certainly, Custom Bubbles on Google Messages is something you won't be able to achieve on Apple's iMessage facility.

How beneficial is the latest Messages feature?

Custom Bubbles allows users to personalize the color and background of conversation bubbles for both themselves and their contacts, allowing them to distinguish between different chats and the individuals they're communicating with. This customization prevents unintended messages meant for friends from being sent to family group chats. Users can choose unique colors for each chat, meaning they can also opt for blue bubbles in their Android messaging app if that's their preference.

Custom Bubbles is currently limited to beta

As per Google's official blog post, Custom Bubbles will initially be introduced in the beta version of Messages, with a wider release anticipated later. This new feature is designed to enhance engagement and personalization in messaging for Google Messages's extensive user base.

Apple will adopt RCS, but "blue v/s green" will persist

While iMessage with its blue bubbles has traditionally served as a status symbol for iOS users, the ability to personalize chat bubbles is currently beyond the capabilities of Apple's messaging service. On a related note, Apple recently revealed its intention to incorporate RCS into iPhones by 2024. However, even with RCS adoption, the differentiation between blue and green bubbles will remain. iMessages will still be represented by blue bubbles, whereas RCS messages will be indicated by green bubbles.