Own an iPhone, Apple Watch? Get these updates now

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 02:52 pm Nov 08, 202302:52 pm

The new updates bring crucial bug fixes for your Apple devices

Apple has rolled out new updates, titled iOS 17.1.1 and watchOS 10.1.1. These updates are not designed to add new features but rather to address existing issues, providing a more seamless experience for iPhone and Apple Watch users. For instance, the latest watch update brings the much-awaited fix for the battery drain issue. It is highly recommended to update your devices promptly to take advantage of these bug fixes.

iOS 17.1.1 fixes wireless charging problems

The iOS 17.1.1 update resolves an issue where Apple Pay and other NFC functionalities became inaccessible on iPhone 15 models "after wireless charging in certain cars," including certain BMW models. The update also rectifies the Weather lock screen widget's inaccurate snow display. However, it remains uncertain whether it addresses reported Wi-Fi connectivity and device shutdown problems, as they are not mentioned in the official changelog.

watchOS 10.1.1 update addresses battery drain

The watchOS 10.1.1 firmware is intended to address a bug that caused the battery to rapidly deplete for some Apple Watch users, enhancing the device's battery life. Along with this specific fix, the update also incorporates other "important bug fixes" that are not elaborated upon in the release notes. If you have noticed a decline in your Apple Watch's battery life since updating to watchOS 10.1, it is recommended to upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible.

Apple's iOS 17.2 will bring new features

According to Apple's security releases page, there are no published CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) entries for this series of software updates. This suggests that no critical security vulnerabilities have been fixed in these releases. Meanwhile, Apple has started testing its iOS 17.2 OS on the beta version. The upcoming firmware will introduce a new Journal app, allow users to respond to texts in the Messages app with stickers, and create shared playlists on Apple Music.