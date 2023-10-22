Apple to announce new 24-inch iMac later this month: Report

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Apple to announce new 24-inch iMac later this month: Report

By Akash Pandey 08:57 pm Oct 22, 202308:57 pm

The new iMac may use an Apple M3 chipset

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a Mac-centric product unveiling at the end of October, shared Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman suggested that the event may reveal an updated 24-inch iMac model, eagerly awaited by fans for a hardware refresh. The existing model, introduced in April 2021, remains the sole current-generation Mac with the M1 chip.

2/4

Short supply of iMac, MacBook Pros hint at upcoming launch

Gurman also pointed out Apple retail stores are currently facing a limited supply of 24-inch iMac and 13-inch/14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro models. Most of these products aren't expected to be available until mid-November, which he interpreted as "a clear sign that something is about to happen" concerning these devices. Moreover, Gurman stated that Apple has made significant progress on new 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pros. While it would be uncommon to see updates to these within the same year, it's not entirely implausible.

3/4

Possible announcement dates, minor display improvements

The forthcoming Mac reveal is predicted to occur on October 30 or 31, followed by Apple's earnings call on November 2. Gurman does not foresee any substantial alterations to the new Macs apart from updated processors but hinted at potential minor enhancements to their displays. Although he has previously claimed that Apple's next iMac will bypass the M2 and directly incorporate the M3 chip, he didn't specify which chip the upcoming device will feature in this newsletter.

4/4

Future Mac redesigns and touchscreen integration

Regarding future Mac redesigns, Gurman asserted that a larger "pro" iMac variant featuring a 32-inch screen and a revamped design is slated for late 2024 or 2025. He speculated that Mac redesigns will likely coincide with the introduction of touchscreens to the lineup in the future. The new Mac models set to be announced this month would arrive just in time for the holiday shopping season, with their unveiling taking place shortly before Apple's quarterly earnings report.