LAVA BLAZE 2 5G launching soon: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 08:14 pm Oct 22, 202308:14 pm

The LAVA BLAZE 2 5G could be priced around Rs. 10,000

LAVA is gearing up to unveil its latest addition to the BLAZE lineup, the LAVA BLAZE 2 5G, soon. The company has teased the forthcoming device on social media platforms, offering a sneak peek at the rear panel. While the teaser doesn't disclose the specific launch date, it does highlight a round camera module on the soon-to-be-released smartphone. That being said, a leaked video revealed on X features a dummy unit of the upcoming device, confirming several key specifications.

Device to include headphone jack

The LAVA BLAZE 2 5G shall sport a top-centered punch-hole cutout and a side-facing fingerprint reader. It will boast a dual-rear camera array housed within its prominent circular module. A primary 50MP lens will be complemented by a secondary sensor and an LED flash. Additionally, the phone will include a 3.5mm audio jack, appealing to users who favor wired audio connections. With these attributes, the device aims to deliver a well-rounded multimedia experience for its users.

It will use MediaTek's mid-range processor

The LAVA BLAZE 2 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and an integrated Mali G57 GPU, which also powers numerous mid-tier devices. Moreover, the aforementioned video confirms that the device will support 18W fast charging and come with a Type-C charging port. It is anticipated to be offered in two variants: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, both employing UFS 2.2 storage and supporting virtual RAM to accommodate performance requirements. The phone shall boot Android 13 OS.

