By Akash Pandey 07:51 pm Oct 22, 202307:51 pm

Apple is already working on some tvOS apps for new HomePod (Photo credit: Kosutami)

Apple appears to be developing a new HomePod that includes an LCD display, according to images shared by Apple prototype collector Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) on X. The leaked design seems to bear a closer resemblance to the recently launched second-generation HomePod rather than the discontinued original model. 9to5Mac has confirmed the authenticity of these images and discovered that the prototype, known as B720, is currently under active development by Apple, suggesting it could be a potential future product release.

Prototype has touchscreen sensor, functional panel

Kosutami's images show parts of an unreleased HomePod featuring a sizable touchscreen sensor at the top, much larger than the existing HomePod panel. A photo of a prototype HomePod with a fully operational LCD display on top was also shared. While Apple has not yet made a decision on whether or when to launch this HomePod, the advanced-stage prototype implies that it could be unveiled in the near future.

Developers rewriting tvOS apps to fit new display format

To make use of the new HomePod display, Apple has been reworking some tvOS apps. This is required since HomePod operates on a modified version of tvOS without a user interface. Clues found in the tvOS 17 code suggest that Apple Music and Apple Podcasts are the initial apps being reconfigured for compatibility with a new display format. The LcdUTest app seen in Kosutami's image is an internal app utilized by engineers to test the new display.

Display has potential for new interface, features

Although it's too soon to determine what the interface will look like, 9to5Mac has learned that the HomePod display would feature a blurred animation based on album art colors when playing a song or podcast. There are also indications that it might show important notifications, possibly enabling users to answer phone calls and respond to messages. However, it's crucial to remember that this HomePod is still a prototype and could be abandoned at any time.