BMW's wireless charging pad reportedly breaking iPhone 15's NFC chip

By Akash Pandey 11:53 am Oct 02, 202311:53 am

Affected users have received a "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message in the Wallet app

Recent reports suggest that BMW's wireless charging pad may be causing issues with the iPhone 15 series's NFC chip, affecting features like Apple Pay and digital car keys. Users have reported their iPhones entering data recovery mode with a white screen, and the NFC chip ceasing to function after the device reboots. Most complaints come from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users, but regular iPhone 15 models could also be affected.

No permanent solution found yet

Apple has reportedly replaced some iPhones with confirmed NFC chip failure, but the replacement devices remain vulnerable to the same issue. Currently, there is no known permanent solution to this problem. Users should be cautious when using BMW's wireless charging pad with their iPhone 15 devices until more information is available. The exact cause of the issue, the number of affected customers, and which BMW models are involved remain unclear.

Apple has yet to comment on the issue

Apple has not yet released an official statement regarding the reported NFC chip failures in iPhone 15 devices caused by BMW's wireless charging pad. As more users share their experiences on platforms like MacRumors Forums and X (formerly Twitter), it is expected that Apple will address the issue soon. In the meantime, iPhone 15 users should avoid using BMW's wireless charging pad to prevent potential damage to their devices' NFC chips.

Potential impact on iPhone 15 and BMW owners

The ongoing issue between BMW's wireless charging pad and iPhone 15's NFC chip could potentially impact a significant number of users who rely on features like Apple Pay and digital car keys for daily transactions and convenience. Until a permanent solution is found, it might be best to avoid charging your iPhone 15 series model with your BMW's wireless charging. It is crucial for both Apple and BMW to address this problem promptly and effectively.