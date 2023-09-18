Apple watchOS 10 rollout begins today: Check top features

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023 | 01:22 pm 3 min read

watchOS 10 brings new watch faces (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's latest software update, the watchOS 10 for the smartwatches, will be available for download starting today (September 18). The firmware brings significant changes to the Apple Watch experience. It includes a redesigned app grid, customizable widgets called glances, and improved Siri functionality. Apple Watch Series 4 or later will benefit from this update, enhancing its capabilities and user experience. Here's more about watchOS 10 and how to get it.

Customizable widgets are back on Apple Watch

The watchOS 10 update introduces redesigned system apps, with each app now having its own personality, a unique palette, and relevant interfaces. The update also brings back the customizable widgets, or glances, that can be swiped and personalized on watch faces using the Digital Crown. The Smart Stack widget now uses machine learning to predict which widgets will be most useful throughout the day. Additionally, the revamped app grid now has apps represented as small circular icons that scroll vertically.

Enhanced Siri and UWB features for Series 9

With watchOS 10, Siri commands will now be processed on-device for the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, ensuring user privacy. The new second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip can detect when a HomePod is nearby, allowing users to control it or offer suggestions in the Smart Stack. Furthermore, double-tapping your fingers together on the same hand the watch is on can answer calls or bring up the Smart Stack widget.

Streamlined side button functionality

The updated watchOS 10 also brings changes to the side button functionality. A single press now takes users to the control center, while a double press brings up their Apple Wallet for NFC payments. Earlier, clicking on the side button once, used to reveal recently opened apps. This menu is now accessible by double-clicking the Digital Crown. The streamlined approach allows for quicker access to essential features and enhances the overall user experience of the Apple Watch.

Workout views on your iPhone

The watchOS 10 update lets you see your workout metrics on your iPhone screen. This is great for activities like cycling, where you can mount your iPhone to your bike and see your metrics without taking your hands off the handlebar.

watchOS 10 also includes these changes

Apple Watches can now connect to more Bluetooth-enabled health accessories. Waypoints now automatically record the last location where you had a cellular connection and emergency call. Apple Maps in the US can now show a topographical map. The smartwatches can use their light sensor to track how much time you spend in daylight. NameDrop, a feature on iOS 17, is now also available on the Apple Watch. You can now join group FaceTime audio calls on your Apple Watch.

watchOS 10 is compatible with these Apple watches

The watchOS 10 update will be provided to Apple Watch Series 4, Watch Series 5, Watch SE, Watch Series 6, Watch Series 7, Watch Series 8, and Watch Series 9. It will also be available for Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Ultra 2. Do note that not all features are available on all devices. Furthermore, the latest update requires iPhone XS or later to be running iOS 17.

