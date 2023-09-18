HONOR 90 now available in India: Check pricing, sale offers

HONOR 90 now available in India: Check pricing, sale offers

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 18, 2023 | 01:03 pm 2 min read

The handset is available in three colorways (Photo credit: HONOR)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer HONOR's latest offering, the HONOR 90, is now up for grabs in the Indian market. The smartphone was launched in the country last week. As for the highlights, the device boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera module headlined by a 200MP main shooter. The handset starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and is available for purchase via Amazon starting today.

Display and camera specifications

The HONOR 90 features a top-centered punch-hole and an in-display biometric reader. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution (1200x2664 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz PWM Dimming rate, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Its rear camera setup includes a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes in Diamond Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green colorways.

The handset boots Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1

Pre-loaded with MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, the HONOR 90 promises two years of Android upgrades and three years of security patch updates. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. On the connectivity front, the handset supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

HONOR 90: Pricing and sale offers

HONOR 90 costs Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB/512GB trim. As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail a Rs. 5,000 discount coupon on Amazon, a Rs. 3,000 instant discount with ICICI and SBI debit and credit card transactions, and a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus. Alternatives to HONOR 90 include the OnePlus Nord 3 which starts at Rs. 33,999 and the iQOO Neo 7 Pro which costs Rs. 34,999 for the base model.

