Nothing's new sub-brand CMF to compete in budget wearable segment

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

Carl Pei has teased the launch of of wireless earphones and a smartwatch, which may debut later this year under CMF (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing has introduced a new sub-brand, CMF by Nothing, aimed at offering more affordable, design-led devices, starting with a smartwatch and a set of earphones. This move allows the UK-based company to reach a wider audience while maintaining its premium product line. The announcement comes on the heels of the brand's reveal of Phone (2), an upgraded smartphone that builds on its first-generation device.

A separate Nothing team will manage operations under CMF

The launch of CMF by Nothing aligns with the company's strategy to expand its consumer base. A separate team within the UK start-up will manage the sub-brand, ensuring no distractions from the main product line. CMF by Nothing will compete with budget-friendly options from brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi, making it easier for users to access Nothing's ecosystem at more affordable price points.

Design philosophy and global availability remain under the wraps

While CMF is aimed at "making a new range of products that make better design more accessible," it's unclear if the sub-brand will feature the unique transparent design found in Nothing's products. Details about the arrival of the first-ever CMF products remain unknown. Overall, the launch of this sub-brand could strengthen Nothing's brand image and market position by offering more affordable options to consumers.

