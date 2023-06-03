Technology

OnePlus Community Sale starts tomorrow: Check top deals

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2023, 01:39 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Community Sale will be valid for online and offline stores (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to begin the fourth edition of the OnePlus Community Sale from tomorrow (June 4) onward. Customers can benefit from discounts and special bundle offers on the entire portfolio of the brand's products. The sale will include a series of attractive deals and bank offers. Here are some of the top products, that will be up for grabs during the event.

OnePlus 11, 11R: With 18 months of no-cost EMI

The OnePlus 11 and 11R buyers will get Rs. 1,000 off with ICICI Bank cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI option with major credit cards, up to 24 months of low-cost EMI via OnePlus' e-store, and up to 18 months of no-cost EMI at offline stores. Customers can avail Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus and a free gaming trigger bundle with OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T: Up to Rs. 10,000 exchange discount

The OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T will be offered with up to Rs. 5,000 bank discount, twelve months no-cost EMI, and up to 24 months low-cost EMI (exclusively via the official site). Up to Rs. 10,000 exchange discount and up to 18 months of no-cost EMI (via offline stores) is also applicable. A complimentary 30W wireless charger will be given upon purchasing 10 Pro.

Check out deals on the Nord line-up

OnePlus will give up to Rs. 500 off (Rs. 800 on offline mode) on Nord CE 2 Lite and up to Rs. 2,000 discount on Nord 2T via ICICI Bank card transactions. A free gaming trigger bundle will be available with Nord 2T's purchase. Customers will get up to six months no-cost EMI options on major credit cards (nine months for Amazon Prime members).

OnePlus Pad with Rs. 2,000 instant off

The OnePlus Pad buyers will get flat Rs. 2,000 bank discount with ICICI Bank cards or up to Rs. 750 instant cashback via ICICI net banking. No-cost EMI option for up to 12 months via select banks will also be on offer.

These are the offers on audio wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Pro 2R, along with Nord Buds and Buds 2 will be available with up to six months no-cost EMI. Buyers will be offered Rs. 1,000 discount with OneCard/ICICI Bank cards on the Buds Pro 2, and up to Rs. 3,000 off on Buds Pro. The earbuds in the Nord line-up will also retail with some discounts during the sale.