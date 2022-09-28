Technology

TECNO POP 6 Pro launched in India at Rs. 6,100

TECNO POP 6 Pro launched in India at Rs. 6,100

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 28, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

TECNO POP 6 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Amazon)

TECNO has launched its latest budget smartphone dubbed POP 6 Pro in India. The handset is available in Peaceful Blue and Polar Black colors. It comes in a single 2GB/32GB configuration and is up for grabs via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the device sports an HD+ display, an 8MP main camera, a MediaTek Helio A22 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer TECNO has been in a pursuit to strengthen its budget and mid-range smartphone portfolios.

The POP 6 Pro model is bound to garner attention for its affordable pricing and features. The entry-level smartphone offers a stylish design, a good battery, decent camera quality, and expandable storage.

It competes with Motorola and Xiaomi in this market segment.

Design and display The device packs an HD+ display

TECNO POP 6 Pro sports a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, rounded edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a textured panel with a rectangular camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) 2.5D curved display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 480-nits of peak brightness.

Information The handset features an 8MP main camera

TECNO POP 6 Pro is equipped with an 8MP (f/2.0) primary snapper and a secondary AI camera with a dual LED flash at the rear. It sports a 5MP(f/2.0) front-facing camera along with an LED flash for selfies and video calls.

Internals The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

TECNO POP 6 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It offers up to 1TB of expandable storage. It boots Android 12 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 8.6. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the handset offers 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Information TECNO POP 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

TECNO POP 6 Pro's sole 2GB/32GB model is already on sale on Amazon for Rs. 6,099. There is an additional 10% for SBI Debit Card users. It is offered in Peaceful Blue and Polar Black color options.