Technology

Ahead of launch, Moto E22s' specifications tipped: Check price, features

Ahead of launch, Moto E22s' specifications tipped: Check price, features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 14, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

Moto E22s will feature a 90Hz IPS LCD display (Photo credit: Twitter/@stufflistings)

Motorola is gearing up for the release of its entry-level smartphone dubbed Moto E22s in India. Now, key details of the handset have been revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. The device will feature a 90Hz LCD display, a Helio G37 chipset, a 16MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The colors and pricing will be revealed during the launch on October 17.

Context Why does this story matter?

The launch of the entry-level smartphone was previously announced in August.

The Lenovo-owned brand seeks to attract customers looking for an affordable yet stylish smartphone with impressive features in terms of design, battery, and processor. Several specifications are similar to the global model.

The handset competes with other brands such as Samsung, OPPO, Realme, and POCO in this market segment.

Design and display The device will feature a 90Hz LCD display

Moto E22s will feature a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back panel will sport a metallic finish and a dual-camera unit. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and IP52-rated build quality. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.49mm in thickness and weighs 185g.

Information The handset will get a 16MP main camera

Moto E22s will sport a 16MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash at the rear. Up front, it will get an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Moto E22s will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will boot Android 12. Under the hood, it will house a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it will offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto E22s: Pricing and availability

Moto E22s is priced at €159 (approximately Rs. 12,780) in the European market. It is expected to carry a similar price-tag in India. The official pricing and color options will be confirmed at the time of launch.