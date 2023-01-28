Technology

Upcoming smartphones in India: From S23 Ultra to Coca-Cola Phone

Jan 28, 2023

The year 2023 started with a bang in India. We witnessed the launch of the year's first flagship, the iQOO 11, the upper mid-range TECNO PHANTOM X2 series, and the more affordable Redmi Note 12 line-up. Now, brands like Samsung and OnePlus are ready to introduce their premium smartphones while Realme is bringing a unique Coca-Cola-branded device. Here's a list of the upcoming phones.

Phone #1: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the top-tier offering in the Galaxy S23 line-up. It will debut on February 1. The handset will sport a center-aligned punch-hole, curved edges, an under-display fingerprint scanner, IP68-rated protection, and a built-in stylus. It will get a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

The phone will boast a 200MP main camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and 10MP telephoto and periscope lenses with 3x and 10x zoom, respectively. Up front, it will offer a 12MP camera. The phone will house an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with Adreno 740 iGPU, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Phone #2: OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 will arrive on February 7, along with a host of products including OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, and more. The handset, already available in China, sports a left-aligned punch-hole, curved edges, an Alert Slider, and an under-display fingerprint reader. It flaunts a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device supports 100W fast-charging

The OnePlus 11 has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It gets a 16MP selfie camera. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging.

Phone #3: iQOO Neo 7

On February 16, we will witness the launch of iQOO Neo 7 in India. It will likely be a rebranded version of China-specific iQOO Neo 7 SE. It will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will have a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It'll be India's first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset

On the rear, the iQOO Neo 7 will sport a 64MP (OIS) main camera, along with 2MP depth and macro cameras. Up front, a 16MP selfie camera will be available. It will be India's first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The device may come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

Phone #4: OPPO Reno 8T series

According to the reports, OPPO's Reno 8T series will include 4G and 5G models. The latter is expected to launch in India in the first week of February. It will have a top-centered punch-hole notch, curved edges, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner. The device is said to get a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A Snapdragon 695 5G chipset will power the device

The OPPO Reno 8T 5G will house a 108MP main rear camera and 2MP depth and macro sensors. Up front, it will feature a 16MP camera. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Phone #5: Realme 10 Coca-Cola Edition

Realme is partnering with Coca-Cola to introduce a Realme 10 Coca-Cola Edition in India soon. It will have a punch-hole cut-out on the front, a silvered frame, and red paintwork on the rear with the beverage giant's branding. The handset will come with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits peak brightness.