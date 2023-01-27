Technology

Leak reveals design and specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops

The Galaxy Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Pro 360 will pack a Super AMOLED touchscreen panel

Samsung will debut its Galaxy S23 series on February 1, at the Unpacked event. Along with the smartphone line-up, the brand will introduce its Book3 range of laptops. Days ahead of the official announcement, we have been treated with high-quality renders of the Galaxy Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Pro 360 models, courtesy of MySmartPrice. Here's everything we know so far.

Samsung's Book2 series has been quite successful among different sections of buyers.

Similarly, the Book3 series will cater to the needs of customers across various price points, including content creators and working professionals.

The brand will announce a five-model strong Galaxy Book3 line-up, namely, the Book3, Book3 360, Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Ultra.

The laptops will boast a Super AMOLED touchscreen

The Galaxy Book3 360 and Book3 Pro 360 will bear a 2-in-1 convertible design with stylus support. The Book3 Pro should offer a 180-degree hinge. The Book3 360 will sport a 14-inch screen, the Book3 Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display options, and the Book3 Pro 360 will get a 16-inch display—all flaunting a Super AMOLED touch panel with 1800x2880 pixels resolution.

The devices will support 65W fast-charging

The Galaxy Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Pro 360 will include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Type-A port, an HDMI socket, a 3.5mm jack, and a microSD card reader. For wireless connectivity, they will provide Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. The 14-inch models will pack a 63Wh battery, whereas the 16-inch models will house a 76Wh battery, each with 65W fast-charging support.

The devices will offer up to 1TB of SSD storage

The Galaxy Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Pro 360 will be offered in Intel Core i5-1340P and i7-1360P processor variants, paired with Iris Xe integrated graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptops will run on Windows 11, featuring multiple Galaxy ecosystem-related features like Quick Share, Multi-control, Notes, Private Share, and more.

The top-end Book3 Ultra may offer 32GB of RAM

There will be a top-end model in the Book3 line-up, called the Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The device is expected to feature superior hardware. It may house Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. Under the hood, it may pack a 76Wh battery with 136W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 series: Price and availability

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Book3 series laptops on February 1, at the Unpacked event where we will also witness the launch of the Galaxy S23 line-up. The pricing and availability details of the devices will be revealed on the same day.