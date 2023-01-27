Technology

OnePlus Pad to debut on February 7: Check expected specifications

OnePlus Pad to debut on February 7: Check expected specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 27, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Pad may house a Qualcomm chipset (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the company's first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, on February 7, alongside a host of new products, including the OnePlus 11. The device will be made available for both Indian and international markets. Although the brand has just shared a teaser image on its website, MySmartPrice has leaked several renders, revealing the tablet in full glory.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus Pad is of the most discussed products considering the brand has been delaying its launch for a long time.

MySmartPrice previously revealed that the device had entered the internal testing phase in India, and now its arrival has been officially confirmed.

OnePlus will be the third BBK Group company to enter the Indian tablet market which is largely dominated by Lenovo and Apple.

The tablet may offer stylus support

Leaked renders of the OnePlus Pad (Photo credit: MySmartPrice and OnLeaks)

Going by the leaked renders, OnePlus Pad will get a conventional design with symmetrical sides, a metal body, and a top-centered front camera (in landscape mode). On the rear, it will have a circular camera module along with an LED flash. The official teaser image confirms the existence of a green color option. The tablet may sport an 11.6-inch screen with stylus support.

It may get a single or dual rear camera setup

The camera details of the OnePlus Pad are unknown as of now. It is unclear if the tablet will house a single or a dual camera setup on the rear. However, on the front, a single selfie camera will be available.

The device may get a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The rumor mill suggests that the OnePlus Pad may share some of its hardware with the OPPO Pad. The tablet may be powered by Qulacomm's Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, which may come paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to boot Android 13-based Oxygen OS and house an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

OnePlus Pad: Price and availability

OnePlus should reveal the pricing and availability details of its first-ever tablet at the time of its launch on February 7. At the event, the brand will also introduce the OnePlus 11, 11R, Buds Pro 2, Keyboard, and a 65-inch Q2 Pro smart TV.