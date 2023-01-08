Technology

OnePlus tablet enters testing phase in India; launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 08, 2023, 05:08 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Pad/Tab was tipped to launch in 2022

OnePlus has started the internal testing of its first-ever tablet in India, according to MySmartPrice. The publication reveals that the tablet has been codenamed 'Aries' in our country, and it'll arrive alongside the OnePlus 11R, which may be introduced around June 2023. The exact launch timeline is, however, not available yet. The tablet is anticipated to be named OnePlus Pad or OnePlus Tab.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus has been reportedly working on an Android tablet for a while now. However, the brand hasn't publicly acknowledged anything about the product yet.

India's current tablet market is largely dominated by Samsung, Apple, and Lenovo. If the latest rumors are believed to be true, OnePlus will be the third BBK member to foray into India's tablet space after OPPO and Realme.

Everything to know about the upcoming OnePlus tablet

The report suggests that the OnePlus Tab or OnePlus Pad is tipped to be a budget offering. It'll be inspired by one of the OPPO tablets available in the Indian market, probably the OPPO Pad Air. However, the OnePlus' offering will be released after some tweaks in design and specifications. Following the formal merger, OnePlus and OPPO have been sharing resources very often.

The device may get a 10,090mAh battery

The specifications of the OnePlus Pad/Tab are unclear as of now. Hence, you are advised to take the below-mentioned information with a pinch of salt. According to the previous tip-off, the device may feature a 12.4-inch Full-HD+ OLED display. The tablet may boot Android 12. It may house a Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 680 chipset, and pack a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

The device should be announced around June

OnePlus may unveil its first-ever tablet besides the OnePlus 11R, which is likely to debut in or around June 2023. The OnePlus Pad/Tab is tipped to get an OLED screen and will not be too pocket-friendly.