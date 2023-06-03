Technology

iQOO Z7s v/s LAVA AGNI 2: Which smartphone is better

The mid-range smartphone market in India received two new entrants recently, iQOO Z7s and LAVA AGNI 2, in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket. While the iQOO model is available starting at Rs. 18,999, the AGNI 2 is priced at Rs. 19,999 (after bank offers). Both devices offer some noticeable specifications for their price. Here we compare them to find which is better.

The iQOO Z7s has a waterdrop notch, whereas LAVA AGNI 2 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. Both handsets get a fingerprint reader concealed under the display. However, LAVA's offering looks more premium due to its curved edges. In terms of dimensions, the Z7s feels more compact (7.80mm v/s 8.75mm) and handy (172g v/s 210g) than AGNI 2. Also, it gets an IP54 rating.

The iQOO Z7s flaunts a 6.38-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 413ppi pixel density. The LAVA AGNI 2 has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 388ppi pixel density. The Z7s delivers a higher peak brightness (1,300-nits v/s 950-nits), but a smaller screen-to-body ratio (84.1% v/s 93.65%) than AGNI 2.

The iQOO Z7s is equipped with a 64MP (OIS) main camera, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and an LED flash. The LAVA AGNI 2 has a protruding circular camera island that houses 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. It shoots 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, both devices are fitted with a 16MP front camera.

The iQOO Z7s is operated by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. Contrarily, the LAVA AGNI 2 has a Dimensity 7050 SoC at the helm. The handsets boot Android 13. However, the iQOO model runs a Funtouch OS 13 custom skin, as well. The AGNI 2 has a slightly bigger battery (4,700mAh v/s 4,500mAh) and better charging speed (66W v/s 44W) than the Z7s.

iQOO Z7s, LAVA AGNI 2: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z7s comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, costing Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. A discount of Rs. 1,500 is applicable using ICICI Bank cards. The next sale for LAVA AGNI 2 is set for June 7 at 12:00pm. The device is priced at Rs. 21,999 for its lone 8GB/256GB configuration. However, customers can avail flat Rs. 2,000 discount on bank transactions.

Which handset is more considerable?

The LAVA AGNI 2 beats the competing rival in every aspect. As opposed to iQOO Z7s, the handset has better looks, a higher refresh rate screen, a more practical camera arrangement, and a bigger battery with faster charging. If you are seeking a smartphone with a curved display, clean Android OS, a capable processor, and virtually expandable RAM, go for the LAVA AGNI 2.