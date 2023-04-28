Technology

OnePlus Pad's pre-orders now live: Check tablet's pros and cons

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 28, 2023, 07:30 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Pad is now available for pre-booking in India starting at Rs. 37,999. Interested buyers can reserve a unit via the brand's official website and e-commerce retail shops such as Amazon and Flipkart. It is a good pick if you're seeking a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 alternative. But before you make the move, have a look at the tablet's pros and cons.

The OnePlus Pad has a CNC aluminum unibody, a 2.5D curved display, a top bezel-mounted selfie shooter, and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. It sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K (2000x2800 pixels) 10-bit LCD panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 144Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 500-nits brightness, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The tablet also supports a stylus pen and an attachable keyboard.

The OnePlus Pad is fitted with a 13MP single rear camera, which comes paired with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps via the rear setup.

The OnePlus Pad has a capable MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor onboard, mated with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet runs Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1 baked on top. It draws fuel from a 9,510mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging. Connectivity duties are handled by Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port.

The OnePlus Pad is priced at Rs. 37,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. The upper-end 12GB/256GB model costs Rs. 39,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 2.000 instant discount on prepaid transactions using ICICI Bank credit card and debit cards. The offer is applicable till April 30.

The OnePlus Pad ticks all the right boxes, and is a good option under Rs. 40,000 range. However, it does have some cons. The device is only available in a Wi-Fi trim, meaning you don't get an option for SIM card connectivity. Furthermore, it lacks an OLED screen and accessories such as the stylus and keyboard don't come bundled with the tablet.